Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $195,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

