Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,079,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
