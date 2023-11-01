Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,079,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

