Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Down 2.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.98. 1,143,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,310,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

