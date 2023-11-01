Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Weak Earnings

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.98. 1,143,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,310,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $12,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

