Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HENKY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

