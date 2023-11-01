Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 11,224.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,669,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $7,877,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

