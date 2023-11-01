HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HMN Financial by 54.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

HMNF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

About HMN Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.