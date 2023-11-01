Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLLY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

