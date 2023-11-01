Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

HMC stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

