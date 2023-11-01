HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $423.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.99 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

