Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.