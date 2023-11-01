iA Financial Co. Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.05.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$68.60 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

