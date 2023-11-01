Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 161,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 99,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

