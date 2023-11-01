IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IROQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

IROQ opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.52.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

