IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 117 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

