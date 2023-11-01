IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.