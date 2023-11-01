IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.28 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.79. The company has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

