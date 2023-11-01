IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

