IFP Advisors Inc Sells 356 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

