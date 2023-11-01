iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 45.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company has a market cap of $339.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $920.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 296.03% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iHeartMedia

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.