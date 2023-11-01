iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia
In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 45.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $920.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 296.03% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iHeartMedia
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.