ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 39,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

