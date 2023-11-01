ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,584,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,279 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

