Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3619 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.