Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $20.39

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.20. Indivior shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 1,895 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

