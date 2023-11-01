Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

