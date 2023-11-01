Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 379,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

BAUG stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.