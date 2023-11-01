Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Update

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

