Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells 64,449 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 64,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$66,382.47.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

