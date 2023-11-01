Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth $68,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

INTE stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.