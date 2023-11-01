Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,498 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,763,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

