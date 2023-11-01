Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

