Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 87,227 shares.The stock last traded at $29.68 and had previously closed at $29.18.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $539.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 234,613 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 369.3% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 43,854 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 458,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

