Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kelt Exploration (KEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL) recently:

10/20/2023 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

10/16/2023 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

10/16/2023 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

10/12/2023 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Kelt Exploration was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Kelt Exploration was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 4.4 %

KEL opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.76417 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Company insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

