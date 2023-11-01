Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 149 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

