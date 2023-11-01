IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 31.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 19.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONQ opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.13. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. Equities analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

