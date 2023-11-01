iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,243,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,596 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.21.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
