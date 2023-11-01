iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,243,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,596 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.21.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.