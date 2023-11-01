iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

