iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,406,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

