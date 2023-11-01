iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.16% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares International Developed Property ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.
iShares International Developed Property ETF Profile
