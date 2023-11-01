iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) & Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Head-To-Head Analysis

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) and Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares MSCI ACWI ETF N/A N/A N/A Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares MSCI ACWI ETF 0 7 1 0 2.74 Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF 0 14 0 0 2.67

Given Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is more favorable than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares MSCI ACWI ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

