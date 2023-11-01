iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,925,000 after purchasing an additional 432,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

