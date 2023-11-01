iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.