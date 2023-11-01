iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,485,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

