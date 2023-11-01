iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

