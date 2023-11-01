iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.64

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.64 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 25057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,379,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 421,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

