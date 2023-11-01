iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

