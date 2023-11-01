iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

