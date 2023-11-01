iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,274,000 after buying an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,317,000 after buying an additional 74,004 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

