iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

