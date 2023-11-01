iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

